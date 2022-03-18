Hong Kong migrants find UK is a world turned upside-down

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Ms Crystal Lau's parents fled mainland China for Hong Kong when she was a child.

Thirty years later she and her husband, Davy, have made a longer journey. They are making a new home in the city of Sheffield, in the north of England, where they have set up a food delivery business.

The divisions wracking Hong Kong followed the couple to the UK. After the Laus, both aged 33, posted online about a pro-democracy protest they attended in the UK, they and their business became a target for angry mainland Chinese.

Harassment forced them to de-list from a popular delivery app.

One year after the UK opened up a path to citizenship for an estimated 2.9 million Hong Kongers and their dependants, official figures showed that 103,900 people applied for a British National (Overseas) visa during 2021.

That's lower than government estimates and does not indicate how many actually arrived in the country.

Most who did come are taking big risks to escape China's increasingly authoritarian grip and Hong Kong's strict Covid-zero policy.

Many with significant savings and assets bet the house on their move: Of 10 people interviewed by Bloomberg News for this story, most sold everything before arriving in the UK, cashing in on savings that ranged from HK$500,000 to HK$5 million (S$86,638.15 to S$866,381.50).

Like Ms Crystal and Mr Davy Lau, they are now discovering benefits and drawbacks to life in the UK.

Many now run small businesses or work in unfamiliar roles, often earning lower salaries despite experience and qualifications.

They now have more space to live in, but earn much less money. There is more freedom, and more uncertainty on what to do with it.

While the circumstances are different, the experiences of Hong Kongers are emerging as the UK prepares to allow Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion to enter and work in the country.

The Laus, like others already in the UK and many still in Hong Kong, feel they have little choice.

"Hong Kong is getting worse, we can't see the possibility of returning to the past," Mr Davy Lau said.

The lifelong learner

Ms Angie Chan and her husband bought a house in Reading, west of London, after selling their Hong Kong apartment for more than HK$4 million.

"It's not easy learning new skills when you're middle-aged," said Ms Chan, who is learning to drive at the age of 42.

Once an enthusiastic learner and then teacher of Mandarin, she now rejects the language of mainland China.

"So when I moved, I stopped speaking Mandarin. I realised that my identity is a Hong Konger. Hong Kongers speak Cantonese."

Ms Chan fits the profile of many BNO applicants. Most new arrivals are aged between 35 and 54 years old, 72 per cent are married and 60 per cent have one or more children, according to findings of a UK Home Office study, released in January.

Almost 70 per cent have a degree.

The proceeds of their property sale helped Ms Chan and her husband, Stephen, move to a three-bedroom home with a garden.

Stephen managed to keep his IT job, working remotely, but has taken a 50 per cent pay cut.

Ms Chan has no regrets. "Everything is worth it because we have our freedom here."