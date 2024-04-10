Homes flooded after Ural River rises quickly in Russia's Orenburg

Rescuers ride on and an amphibious vehicle along a flooded street of Orsk, Russia April 9, 2024, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
A view shows a sign reading \"I love Orsk\" near a monument to aviators in a flooded street of Orsk, Russia April 9, 2024, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
A satellite image shows floodwaters surrounding Andreevka and the Buzuluk River, Russia, April 8, 2024. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows a closer view of the Samara River flooding, at Sorochinsk, Russia, April 9, 2024. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
Apr 10, 2024, 01:39 PM
Published
Apr 10, 2024, 01:24 PM

More than 300 homes were flooded in the Russian city of Orenburg after the Ural River rose half a metre beyond its bursting point, officials said on Wednesday, as swiftly melting snow from the Ural Mountains triggered the worst flooding in decades.

The deluge of meltwater overwhelmed swathes of the Ural Mountains, western Siberia and areas of Kazakhstan close to rivers such as the Ural and Tobol, prompting the order to evacuate more than 100,000 people by late Wednesday.

Authorities said the situation was dangerous at Orenburg, where water levels in the Ural River, Europe's third-longest, had risen 50 centimetres (20 inches) by early Wednesday, just hours after hitting the critical level of 9.3 metres (30 feet) late on Tuesday.

"The night was restless," RIA state news agency citied Orenburg's First Deputy Mayor Alexei Kudinov as saying.

Hydrologists say the worse is yet to come for Orenburg, a city of around 550,000 people. The waters of the Ural River, which flows through Russia and Kazakhstan into the Caspian, may rise a further 70 cm (28 inches) by Thursday.

The Ural River burst through a dam embankment in the city of Orsk in Orenburg region, of which Orenburg is the administrative centre, at the weekend.

In Kurgan, a city on the Tobol River in the south of the Urals, sirens warned people to evacuate immediately. Regional officials said floodwaters would continue to rise for three days and predicted a "difficult situation" until the end of April.

On Wednesday, local authorities said they had closed traffic on several roads in the region to quickly deliver soil to strengthen a dam there as the flood forecast worsened and water levels in the Tobol River quickly rose 23 centimetres (9 inches). REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top