Hoax fire call hits flat of Polish President’s family member, PM Tusk says

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An emergency notification centre received a report of a fire at an apartment belonging to a family member of Polish President Karol Nawrocki. No fire hazard was found at the flat.

- Poland is facing a series of false alarms about fires or other threats, including one on May 23 at a flat in the city of Gdansk belonging to President Karol Nawrocki’s family member, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Mr Tusk held a sitting of the Government Security Centre on the morning of May 24 after the incident, which he said was part of a recent series of such false calls.

The Interior Ministry said overnight that an emergency notification centre received a report of a fire at an apartment. Services were sent to the location and firefighters decided to forcefully enter the flat belonging to a member of Mr Nawrocki’s family.

“The apartment was inspected and no fire hazard or injured persons found, as the premises were empty. Due to the situation, the police are conducting an investigation to identify the perpetrators,” an Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

Mr Tusk called the incident “another telephone provocation” and said that, while firefighters had responded correctly, procedures for identifying such false alarms need to be reviewed and perpetrators have to be identified as soon as possible.

“The provocateurs’ actions are aimed at national security. At all of us. We will use all available methods to identify and apprehend the saboteurs, regardless of where they come from or who directs them,” he wrote on social media platform X. REUTERS