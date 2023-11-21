Hit by floods and fires, a Greek villager has lost hope

Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, looks over at his village from the burned-out Saint John's church in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Vasilis Tsiamitas' family and friends help clean his house after flooding caused by Storm Elias in the village of Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A holy icon is taped to a tree, in hopes of protection from disaster, in front of 46-year-old Vasilis Tsiamitas' house in the village of Sesklo, Greece, November 7, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, holds his youngest son, Michalis Tsiamitas, 2, while they light candles in the local church, at a celebration of the village's holy icon that some believe averted further damage during a recent fire, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, November 7, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, looks at the burned crop from his almond trees in the village of Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Storm Elias flooded his house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"We should learn our lesson,\" Tsiamitas said, looking at stumps of burnt almond trees. \"We need to uproot them ... we need to plant them again. Again and again, we need to start everything from scratch.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, inspects damage at his beach bar in Chrissi Akti, also known as Golden Beach, near the village of Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Items saved from floodwater stand in the yard of 46-year-old Vasilis Tsiamitas' house in the village of Sesklo, Greece, November 7, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Michalis Tsiamitas, 2, hides behind laundry at his house in the village of Sesklo, Greece, November 7, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Saint John's church shows signs of fire damage in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, looks at the burned crop from his almond trees in the village of Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Storm Elias flooded his house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"We should learn our lesson,\" Tsiamitas said, looking at stumps of burnt almond trees. \"We need to uproot them ... we need to plant them again. Again and again, we need to start everything from scratch.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Michail Tsoutsas, priest and a friend of Vasilis Tsiamitas, picks olives in his grove in the village of Sesklo, Greece, November 6, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Christos Tsiamitas (R), 5, plays with a neighbour in the yard of his house in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, prepares wooden panels to construct a cement wall in front of his house to prevent further flooding, as his son Christos, 5, and his wife Christina Gkareli, 33, look on, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 6, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Vegetables are scattered on the ground, after flooding caused by Storm Elias, in the yard of the Tsiamitas family house in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 6, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
(L-R) Andreas Tsiamitas, 4, Christina Gkareli, 33, Michalis Tsiamitas, 2, and Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, prepare to eat dinner in Christina's parents' apartment, after their part of the house was flooded by Storm Elias, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. During Storm Elias, Tsiamitas recounts that he had his youngest son in his arms when a raging torrent flung his front door open, forcing him to race upstairs, where his in-laws live. Since then, the water has subsided, revealing the devastation that villages like Sesklo suffered.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Paraskevi Gareli, 58, does laundry to remove floodwater from her family's clothes and linen, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Vasilis Tsiamitas (L), 46, plays with his son, Andreas Tsiamitas, 4, as he spends time with his neighbour George, in the yard of their house in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Paraskevi Gkareli, 58, who hosts her daughter's family after Storm Elias flooded their house, sorts her family's laundry in her living room in Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Olives picked from a poor crop are gathered in Vasilis Tsiamitas' grove, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, November 7, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. During the fire, Sesklo residents were evacuated in time but the flames, fanned by strong winds, burned through farmland and groves, destroying approximately 70 per cent of the village's almond and olive oil production, said Tsiamitas. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Burned trees stand outside Saint John's church in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, talks with his wife, Christina Gkareli, 33, as they clean their belongings saved from their flooded house in the village of Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Farmer Christina Gkareli (R), 33, and a member of her family move a bed frame to clean it, after Storm Elias flooded her house, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Vasilis Tsiamitas plays with his youngest son, Michalis Tsiamitas, 2, in the house belonging to his mother-in-law Paraskevi Gareli (R), 58, where they live after their own house was flooded, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, October 5, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
A bulldozer operates outside the house of Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, as he holds his son Andreas Tsiamitas, 4, in Sesklo, Greece, October 6, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, (L) watches his son Michalis Tsiamitas, 2, play with olives picked from his grove near the village of Sesklo, Greece, November 7, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Vasilis Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. During the fire, Sesklo residents were evacuated in time but the flames, fanned by strong winds, burned through farmland and groves, destroying approximately 70 per cent of the village's almond and olive oil production, said Tsiamitas. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Children's toys and books are covered in mud after Storm Elias hit the house of Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, in Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Paraskevi Gareli, 58, feeds her grandson Michalis Tsiamitas, 2, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, November 7, 2023. Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires. Muddy roads and household furniture piled out to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.  REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Vasilis Tsiamitas, 46, cleans his yard, after flooding caused by Storm Elias, outside his house in Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki SEARCH \"GOULIAMAKI GREECE DISASTERS\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Debris is scattered in front of 46-year-old Vasilis Tsiamitas' house after flooding caused by Storm Elias, in the village of Sesklo, Greece, September 29, 2023. Storm Elias flooded Tsiamitas' house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove. \"God only knows how I will get past this,\" said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. \"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
SESKLO, Greece - The fires came first. Then the floods.

In the small village of Sesklo in central Greece, 46-year old Vasilis Tsiamitas has felt the extremes of both freak weather phenomena this summer, that have made Greece a climate change hotspot.

Storm Elias flooded his house, damaged his beach bar and swept away his car in September, finishing off what was left weeks earlier by Storm Daniel, Greece's most intense on record, and a July wildfire that scorched his family almond grove.

"God only knows how I will get past this," said Tsiamitas, standing outside his two-storey family house. The front door is off its hinges, propped up against a wall next to wooden boards soaked by floodwater.

"What else could hit me? It can't get any worse," he told Reuters.

Fierce storms and floods have become more frequent in recent years while rising temperatures make summers hotter and drier, creating tinder-box conditions for wildfires.

Muddy roads and household furniture stacked up outside to dry in villages across the central mainland region of Thessaly, are a constant reminder of the steps Greece needs to take as it adapts to climate change to mitigate the impact of such freak weather events.

Sesklo, a village of about 800 residents near the port city of Volos and home to one of Europe's oldest prehistoric settlements, has survived natural disasters through the centuries.

But its eldest residents, Tsiamitas says, have never experienced anything like this year's devastation.

"It's the first time that our village is tested so much," said Tsiamitas, who is also the local community leader. "We have elderly people sitting at the village square who are 95 years old, 90 years old, they have never experienced such a thing before."

START FROM SCRATCH

The wildfire that broke out in July was burning uncontrolled for at least two days.

Sesklo residents were evacuated in time but the flames, fanned by strong winds, burned through farmland and groves destroying approximately 70% of the village's almond and olive oil production, said Tsiamitas.

"The weather conditions were so bad, the wind, there was no humidity that day, the fire was moving fast. There was not enough time to do anything," he said.

In early September, Storm Daniel hit Thessaly after Greece's longest heatwave in more than 30 years. It killed 16 people and turned the area into an inland sea, destroying homes, farms, and wiping out swathes of crops.

Tsiamitas, whose beach bar flooded, said most Sesklo residents were not as badly affected as others in the wider region. But their feeling of relief was short-lived.

Weeks later, Elias, a less intense but unexpected storm was the final straw.

Tsiamitas recounts that he had his youngest son in his arms when a raging torrent flung his front door open, forcing him to race upstairs where his in-laws live.

Since then, the water has subsided, revealing the devastation that villages like Sesklo suffered.

"We should learn our lesson," Tsiamitas said, looking at stumps of burnt almond trees. "We need to uproot them ... we need to plant them again. Again and again, we need to start everything from scratch." REUTERS

