Hints of concern in the Kremlin about Putin's war

Andrey Rublev, the Russian tennis star ranked the world's No 7, surprised everyone when, after playing at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this week, he turned to one of the TV cameras following him and wrote "No War Please" with a marker pen on the camera lens.

It was a spontaneous gesture against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But it was also a politically irrelevant act since protests of this kind are unlikely to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin; the only people who do make a difference are a small circle of around 25 individuals close to him.