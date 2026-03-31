Hijacked car driven to Northern Irish police station contained improvised bomb, police say

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BELFAST – Irish nationalist militants were likely behind the hijacking and placing of an improvised explosive device in a food delivery vehicle that was ordered to drive to a Northern Irish police station before the device was made safe, police said on March 31.

The fast-food delivery driver was forced to stop by two masked men at around 10.30pm local time on March 30 and drive to the police station in Lurgan, around 30km from Belfast. He escaped from the car and alerted security staff that the hijackers had placed an object in the boot, police said.

Over 100 homes nearby were evacuated while a controlled explosion was carried out to make the device safe.

“Our investigation is in its early stages but we believe it’s highly likely that dissident republican groups are responsible,” Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said in a statement.

“We now know that this was a crude, but viable improvised explosive device. As unsophisticated as it was, it posed a significant risk to the life of the terrified delivery worker, our security staff and the local community.” REUTERS