High-stakes talks to end plastic pollution resume

PARIS - Negotiations on a global treaty to combat plastic pollution will resume on Monday, with nations under pressure to stem the tide of rubbish amid calls from campaigners to limit industry influence on the talks.

Some 175 nations pledged last year to agree by 2024 a binding deal to end the pollution from largely fossil fuel-based plastics that is choking the environment and infiltrating the bodies of humans and animals.

The May 29 to June 2 talks in Paris are tasked with agreeing the first outline for actions that could form the basis of a draft negotiating text.

A global ban on single-use plastic items and “polluter pays” schemes are among the measures under discussion.

Last month, the wealthy Group of Seven nations – United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada – committed to zero plastic pollution by 2040.

They said it was an attainable goal thanks to the rise of the circular economy and the possibility of reducing or banning single-use plastics and non-recyclables.

Campaigners are pushing for the talks to go further and focus on cutting the amount of plastic that gets made in the first place.

Plastic production has doubled in 20 years. It wraps food, is woven into clothes and the fabric of buildings, and is an important material for disposable medical products.

In 2019, a total of 460 million tonnes of the stuff was made, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which predicted production could triple again by 2060 without action.

‘Once-in-a-generation’

Around two-thirds of plastic waste is discarded after being used only once or a few times, and less than 10 per cent is recycled.

Millions of tonnes of plastic waste are dumped in the environment or improperly burned, polluting the air. Over time, it breaks down into tiny fragments that have been found everywhere from mountain tops and the deepest sea trenches, to inside human blood streams and placentas.

In a report published in mid-May, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) called for systemic change to wean societies off throwaway consumerism by significantly scaling up reuse and recycling, while promoting alternative materials.

It said this would help slash annual plastic pollution 80 per cent by 2040 overall and cut single-use plastic production by half.

But campaigners want a greater focus on slashing production.

The treaty is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to solve the plastics crisis”, said Ms Louise Edge, global plastics campaigner for Greenpeace UK, in an open letter this week raising concerns about industry influence in the negotiations.

“Whether it succeeds or fails depends on whether governments are bold enough to ensure that the treaty delivers what the science says is needed – a cap and phase down of plastic production.”