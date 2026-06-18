Hegseth hails defence progress by NATO allies, says some must ‘do more’

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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth talks to the media on the day of a meeting of NATO defence ministers on June 18.

– US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on June 18 hailed progress by NATO allies to meet defence spending vows, but said some must “do more”, as he struck a conciliatory tone at an alliance meeting.

“Many countries following through, some that still need to do more, and we will be candid about that, both in private and in public,” Hegseth said ahead of talks with NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

“I think that’s important – friends being honest with friends.”

The warm tone will likely reassure Washington’s allies ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump in July – after the mercurial leader lashed out at Europe over its response to his war on Iran.

NATO will look to showcase increased expenditure by Europe to prove to Trump that it is progressing on a pledge in 2025 to reach 5 per cent of gross domestic product on defence-related spending.

“When it comes to spending, what we are seeing is staggering amounts of money coming in,” NATO chief Mark Rutte said.

“Europe and Canada spending in 2025 more than US$90 billion (S$115.9 billion) extra compared with in 2024, which is almost a 20 per cent increase in defence spending.”

Despite the positive spin from the alliance, a NATO official said that three European countries, including Slovenia and the Czech Republic, are currently on course to fall short of a crucial 2 per cent threshold in 2026 .

Washington has been clear with Europe that it wants NATO allies on the continent to take over primary responsibility for their own conventional defence as the US focus shifts towards China.

As part of that process, the Pentagon has told allies it is reducing the number of assets worldwide that it makes available to NATO.

The US move has sparked fear it could leave Europe vulnerable in the face of an aggressive Russia as allies still rely on Washington for some key weaponry.

Rutte said that while the US reductions were “immediate”, it did not mean that Washington would not be there if NATO faced an attack.

“Then all allies, including the US, will max out what they can do to make sure we can fight the war,” he said.

‘Need more time’

US and German media reported that the cuts include a third of the 150 US F-16 and F-15 jets designated for NATO, plus refuelling and reconnaissance aircraft, bombers and drones.

The reports said a submarine that can launch cruise missiles is also being taken out, along with one of two aircraft carrier groups.

“By and large, we’ll be able to compensate for many things. But we need a bit more time, and that is the clear message,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“It is difficult and dangerous for the security of NATO territory in Europe if capabilities are withdrawn very quickly without it being clear when they can be offset.”

While NATO focuses on its own security, allies will also hold talks on bolstering support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join a meeting of Kyiv’s military backers at NATO later in the day before heading to a summit of EU leaders.

Ukraine is hoping to build on momentum from a positive meeting between Zelensky and Trump at the Group of Seven in Evian to secure more backing in its fight with Russia. AFP