Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out

DONETSK - Ukrainian forces staged their heaviest shelling attack in years in the country’s Russian-controlled east on Thursday, Moscow-installed officials said, as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old war.

Mr Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of Donetsk city, said 40 rockets were fired from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at civilians in the city centre in the early hours.

Meanwhile Russian forces kept up shelling and air strikes along the entire eastern front line, killing one person, while two were killed in the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow and Kyiv are not currently holding talks to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two, raging mainly in Ukraine’s east and south with little movement on either side.

“The Kremlin... is seeking to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation,” a senior Ukrainian officer, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, told a news briefing on Thursday. He also dismissed the possibility of a truce over the festive period.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said a Christmas ceasefire was “not on the agenda”.

Mr Kulemzin cast the Donetsk attack as a war crime and said it was the biggest on the city since 2014, when pro-Moscow separatists seized it from Kyiv’s control. Preliminary estimates showed five people had been hurt, including a child, he said.

There was no immediate Ukrainian response to his comments.

Ukraine’s military General Staff said in its daily report that Moscow’s focus remained on the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, adding that Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.

It also said Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region and in the southern areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

“The Russians fired at different areas along the entire front line all night and in the morning,” the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk region, Mr Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding there had been two air strikes on Avdiivka.

One person was killed and four injured near Bakhmut, he said, adding: “It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! Evacuate in time!”

Separately, Russian shelling killed two people in the centre of Kharkiv, the southern city liberated by Ukraine last month,” said Mr Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.