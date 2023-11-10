Heavy rains flood homes in northern France

An aerial view shows a flooded area in Estree as the Canche River overflows near Montreuil-sur-Mer after days of heavy rain causing flooding in northern France, November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man walks in a flooded street in Montcravel as the Canche River overflows near Montreuil-sur-Mer after days of heavy rain causing flooding in northern France, November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A firefighter truck drives in a flooded street in Estree as the Canche River overflows near Montreuil-sur-Mer after days of heavy rain causing flooding in northern France, November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view shows a flooded area in Estree as the Canche River overflows near Montreuil-sur-Mer after days of heavy rain causing flooding in northern France, November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A van is stuck on a road by the collapse of an embankment under water pressure near Neuville-sous-Montreuil after days of heavy rain causing flooding in northern France, November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
MONTREUIL-SUR-MER, France - Days of heavy rains in northern France have caused local rivers to overflow and flood houses, prompting the evacuation of residents as over 100 towns are on red alert.

Some 200 schools in the region have been shut, and rescue workers have also had to evacuate cattle.

Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said dozens of towns would be considered in a situation of natural disaster - which makes it easier for those whose homes or businesses were flooded to benefit from insurance coverage. REUTERS

