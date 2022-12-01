Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, allies seek to sustain support against Russia

KYIV - Russian forces are trying to advance in eastern Ukraine and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Kherson in the south, the Ukrainian military said, as Western allies seek to buttress Ukraine and its neighbours against Moscow.

In Washington, a US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) contract for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (Nasams) for Ukraine was awarded to Raytheon, the Pentagon said.

On Wednesday, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country needs US-made Patriot missile defence systems to protect its civilian infrastructure, which has been under heavy attack by Russia at the start of winter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused “his ire and his fire” on Ukraine’s civilian population and warned Russia that its strategy would fail to divide Ukraine’s supporters.

“Heat, water, electricity ... these are President Putin’s new targets. He’s hitting them hard. This brutalisation of Ukraine’s people is barbaric,” Mr Blinken told a news conference in Bucharest following a two-day Nato meeting.

At the Nato foreign ministers meeting, allies on Wednesday pledged to help Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina as they face pressure from Russia, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and ministers said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the outcome shows Nato is “absolutely not interested in a political and diplomatic solution in Ukraine”.

Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago in what it calls a “special military operation” to rid Ukraine of nationalists it considers dangerous. Ukraine and Western allies accuse Russia of an unprovoked, imperialist land grab.

In Spain, media cited police sources as saying that weapons company Instalanza in Zaragoza, which makes the C90 rocket launcher that Spain donates to Ukraine, received a suspicious package.

A security officer at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid was injured earlier on Wednesday when he opened a letter bomb addressed to the ambassador, leading Kyiv to order greater security at all its representative offices abroad.

Battleground

In the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, site of the heaviest fighting, Russian forces are trying to make further advances and shelled several towns, including Bakhmut and nearby Soledar and Opytne, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Wednesday night statement.

It said that on the southern front, Russian forces took up defensive positions and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Ukrainian positions and on the regional capital of Kherson, abandoned by Russian troops earlier in November.

Other battleground activity was reported in north-eastern and central Ukraine, the military said.