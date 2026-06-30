Heatwave tests Ukraine soldiers in Soviet-era tank

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FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian serviceman of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade rides atop of a T-72 tank during military exercises near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine July 21, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine, June 30 - As a record-breaking heatwave swept across much of Europe and spilled into Ukraine, the searing temperatures bore down even harder on soldiers sealed inside a hulking, steel Soviet-era tank.

Blistering conditions across the continent have disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure and overwhelmed healthcare systems.

But the heat has brought its own challenges to the battlefield in Ukraine.

"The vehicle gets very hot after completing its mission. The temperature inside can become really hot," chief sergeant of the tank battalion of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, using call sign "Sympatiaha", told Reuters on Sunday.

"Unlike the Abrams, Challenger and Leopard tanks (supplied by) Western partners, this has no air conditioning."

The Soviet-era T-72 battle tanks can weigh between 41 and 45 tons, turning them into heat traps under the summer sun.

In a leafy, secluded area of Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Sympatiaha's fellow servicemen sat atop their tank, splashing water from a bottle onto their faces in an effort to cool down.

Temperatures in the region hovered around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) over the weekend and were forecast to climb to about 36 C by Tuesday.

Despite the punishing heat, the crew said they remained committed to preventing Russian troops from advancing.

"Despite the harsh weather conditions - scorching heat now, freezing temperatures and mud in winter - we're still holding the line," he said.

"We're continuing to fight the Russian forces, preventing them from advancing and trying to push them out of here."

Elsewhere, Ukrainians were bracing for the return of hourly power cuts as rising temperatures drove up electricity consumption — largely due to higher demand for air conditioning. REUTERS