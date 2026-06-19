Heatwave hits more than half of France’s population

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This is already France’s second heatwave in 2026, following an unusually hot spell in May that shattered records across half the country.

– More than half of France’s population was dealing with scorching temperatures on June 19 , according to AFP’s calculations, with hundreds of schools adapting their timetables to keep students out of boiling classrooms.

Nearly 36 million French people – more than one in two – were affected by an orange heat alert issued by the weather office, the second-highest such warning urging residents to be “very cautious”, according to a calculation based on population figures from the national statistics agency.

The heatwave prompted 784 primary and secondary schools out of the country’s 60,000 teaching establishments to adjust their hours, including 150 that closed completely, said Education Minister Edouard Geffray.

France’s national weather agency has warned that the heatwave would be “widespread, prolonged, and intense”.

Temperatures were expected to peak at around 40 deg C in some regions between June 21 and 23 .

Although astronomical summer does not begin until June 21 , this is already France’s second heatwave in 2026 , following an unusually hot spell in May that shattered records across half the country.

France experienced its hottest spring in 2026 since records began in 1900, with the average nationwide temperature over March to May around 1.7 deg C above the norm.

Scientists warn that heatwaves in Europe are becoming more frequent as a result of climate change. AFP