Heatwave

Britain records its highest temperature of 40 deg C

Updated
Published
24 min ago

Britain recorded its highest-ever temperature of 40 deg C yesterday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, scorching fields and damaging airport runways and train tracks.

The Met Office said the provisional record, which still needs to be confirmed, was recorded at 12.50pm (7.50pm Singapore time) at London's Heathrow Airport, surpassing the previous record of 38.7 deg C recorded in 2019.

Multiple fires broke out across London, train routes were cancelled, normally busy city centres appeared quiet and zoos struggled to keep their animals cool.

Britain, which can struggle to maintain key transport services in extreme heat or the snow, has been put on a state of national emergency over the unprecedented temperatures.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it will be many years before Britain can fully upgrade its infrastructure to cope with higher temperatures, after at least two runways showed signs of damage and some train tracks buckled.

Climate scientists said the once-unthinkable temperature in London is likely to become more common in the coming years.

The current heatwave has sent the sales of electric fans, hoses, air-conditioning units and sprinklers soaring, retailers said.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 20, 2022, with the headline Britain records its highest temperature of 40 deg C. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top