Britain records its highest temperature of 40 deg C

Britain recorded its highest-ever temperature of 40 deg C yesterday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, scorching fields and damaging airport runways and train tracks.

The Met Office said the provisional record, which still needs to be confirmed, was recorded at 12.50pm (7.50pm Singapore time) at London's Heathrow Airport, surpassing the previous record of 38.7 deg C recorded in 2019.

Multiple fires broke out across London, train routes were cancelled, normally busy city centres appeared quiet and zoos struggled to keep their animals cool.

Britain, which can struggle to maintain key transport services in extreme heat or the snow, has been put on a state of national emergency over the unprecedented temperatures.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it will be many years before Britain can fully upgrade its infrastructure to cope with higher temperatures, after at least two runways showed signs of damage and some train tracks buckled.

Climate scientists said the once-unthinkable temperature in London is likely to become more common in the coming years.

The current heatwave has sent the sales of electric fans, hoses, air-conditioning units and sprinklers soaring, retailers said.

