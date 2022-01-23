Heating or eating? Britons struggle with rising costs

COLCHESTER (AFP) - Nestled amid superstores at a retail park, the Colchester Foodbank in eastern England last year gave out a total of 165 tonnes of food - enough to feed 17,000 people.

But that could be surpassed this year, as British annual inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.4 per cent in December, real wages fall, and food and energy costs rise.

"We think we're likely to feed 20,000 people in 2022," said foodbank manager Mike Beckett.

"If there is a slowdown, and things get worse, it might be as many as 25,000 people.

"That is certainly a bit of a nightmare. Our worst case scenario is maybe 30,000 people."

About 95 per cent of the produce at the foodbank, run by the Trussell Trust charity, comes from members of the public donating at collection points at local supermarkets.

But the current economic climate has forced many who wouldn't normally need food parcels to seek assistance.

"I normally put something in the foodbank trolley but now it's my turn to have some help," said Ms Heidi, 45, who said she was struggling with price rises on "just everything".

"I'm struggling big time, basically. Bills have got really high, that's why I'm here," she said.

Like many in Britain, this winter she will have to make the tough choice between "heating or eating".

"My electricity is going up. I'm putting in probably about £80 (S$145) a month now, as opposed to £40 or £50 last year," she said.

The Trust says the number of people receiving three days worth of emergency food from its centres across Britain has risen from some 26,000 in 2009 to more than 2.5 million in 2021.

British food writer and anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe noted after the latest inflation rise last week that the actual cost of many food staples has gone up by much more.

The cheapest pasta at her local supermarket a year ago cost £0.29 for 500g while today it is £0.70 - a hike of 141 per cent.

The cheapest rice was £0.45 for 1kg but now costs £1.00 for 500g.

"That's a 344 per cent price increase as it hits the poorest and most vulnerable households," she wrote in a viral Twitter thread read by millions.

"The system by which we measure the impact of inflation is fundamentally flawed - it completely ignores the reality and the 'real' price rises for people on minimum wages, zero hour contracts, food bank clients, and millions more."