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Heat wave caused some 480 excess deaths in Netherlands, health authorities say

A man walks with an umbrella in Amsterdam, during the heatwave hitting the country, while a code red alert is issued, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

AMSTERDAM, July 2 - Last week's unprecedented heat wave led to around 480 excess deaths in the Netherlands, Dutch health authorities said on Thursday.

• Excess deaths in the week from June 22 to 28 were mainly among people aged 80 years and older.

• Most were reported in the south and east of the Netherlands, where temperatures were highest.

• During the heatwave, record temperatures for June were set in the Netherlands, of up to almost 40 degrees Celsius.

• France earlier reported at least 1,000 excess deaths during the heat wave and said the actual toll would likely be higher.

• Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was the most intense recorded in Europe. REUTERS