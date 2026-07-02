Straitstimes.com header logo

Heat wave caused some 480 excess deaths in Netherlands, health authorities say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man walks with an umbrella in Amsterdam, during the heatwave hitting the country, while a code red alert is issued, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

A man walks with an umbrella in Amsterdam, during the heatwave hitting the country, while a code red alert is issued, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

AMSTERDAM, July 2 - Last week's unprecedented heat wave led to around 480 excess deaths in the Netherlands, Dutch health authorities said on Thursday.

• Excess deaths in the week from June 22 to 28 were mainly among people aged 80 years and older.

• Most were reported in the south and east of the Netherlands, where temperatures were highest.

• During the heatwave, record temperatures for June were set in the Netherlands, of up to almost 40 degrees Celsius.

• France earlier reported at least 1,000 excess deaths during the heat wave and said the actual toll would likely be higher.

• Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was the most intense recorded in Europe. REUTERS

See more on

Netherlands

Heatwave

People

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.