Heat scorches Europe as temperatures in southern Spain to reach 45 deg C in June

BRUSSELS – Heat will persist across Northern and Western Europe in the coming weeks, with extreme temperatures on the Iberian Peninsula by the end of June.

The mercury in Seville, in southern Spain, is forecast to peak near 45 deg C later in June, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

In the nearer term, temperatures are set to hit 34 deg C in Berlin and 27 deg C in London next week, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model.

The hot spell could induce power demand for cooling in countries that rely on air-conditioning, like Spain and Portugal.

The potential for drought is also increasing, posing issues for hydropower.

Last summer, a life-threatening heat wave gripped the region, straining transportation networks and contributing to volatility in energy and commodities prices.

Maxar Technologies said in a note that temperatures are forecast to be “unseasonably warm” during the next six to 10 days.

“This is especially so in south-west Scandinavia and the British Isles,” Maxar said.

Norway’s capital Oslo could see temperatures of 30 deg C this Thursday and Friday, some 6 deg C above usual levels, according to Maxar.

The cities of Amsterdam and Paris are set to be warmer than usual during the weekend, while Italy’s Rome will see slightly milder weather.

German solar output is forecast to peak at 39,076MW on Tuesday, while dipping on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That compares with a record of 40,919MW reached on May 28, data from the European Energy Exchange shows.

In Britain, solar power will remain a major energy source during the warm spell, with generation set to reach 9,374MW by 1pm local time on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG