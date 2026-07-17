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Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling (left), seen here with Britain's Queen Camilla, has spoken in the past of being a survivor of domestic violence.

LONDON – Britain’s charities regulator is looking into concerns about an Amnesty International report that branded a women’s centre for sexual violence victims founded by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling as “anti-rights”.

The best-selling writer, who has been at the forefront of the debate about gender identity and has previously denounced trans activism, leading to accusations of transphobia, said on July 17 she was angry at the label.

“I’m often tickled by press articles asserting that I’m furious about things that actually gave me a proper belly laugh,” Rowling, 60, wrote on X.

“This time, though, Amnesty’s attack on Beira’s Place has left me burning with the kind of fury that mounts with every passing hour,” she said.

According to British media, the report, entitled “A Growing Threat: The Anti-Rights Movement in the UK”, has since been taken down.

Beira’s Place offers free support and advocacy services for women who have been victims of abuse.

Rowling, who set up the centre in 2022, has spoken in the past of being a survivor of domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said on July 16 concerns were raised with the watchdog over the document.

“We are assessing the matters raised to determine what, if any, role there might be for us as charity law regulator,” the spokesperson added.

The regulator has not launched a formal investigation at this stage.

Amnesty earlier this week said it regretted that the briefing was “uploaded to our website without going through the established, internal review processes that are in place to ensure consistency, accuracy and alignment with Amnesty International UK’s positions”.

“Its use of language does not reflect the position of Amnesty International UK, which is why it was promptly removed,” it said.

Beira’s Place chief executive Lesley Johnston said it is “inexplicable” that it has been included on the list.

She said it is “deeply offensive” to “staff who work day in, day out, to support survivors, and to the women who need and use our service”.

Rowling, who is outspoken about her gender critical views, has become a target for militant transgender rights supporters.

She has defended herself against accusations of transphobia saying her concern is the impact trans activism has on women’s rights and single-sex spaces for women. AFP