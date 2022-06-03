Harry and Meghan keep a low profile at Queen's Jubilee parade in Britain

LONDON (AFP) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan kept a low profile on Thursday (June 2) after jetting in to attend celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.

On a rare visit from California, the couple watched the queen's birthday parade, the Trooping the Colour, from a building overlooking the parade ground, a short distance from Buckingham Palace.

The Daily Mail and The Sun tabloids published grainy photographs of Meghan, 40, wearing a broad-rimmed straw hat with a huge ribbon and bateau-neckline dress.

The couple were shown jokingly shushing the children in the royal party.

Meghan, an American former television actress, was seen chatting to the three young children of Harry's cousin, Olympic medal-winning showjumper Zara Tindall.

Harry, 37, a former British army captain, was pictured wearing a dark suit, rather than the ornate military uniform worn for the occasion by his brother William and father Charles.

He was also shown talking to the Prince Edward and the Duke of Kent, the Queen's cousin, who accompanied the monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony as troops saluted below.

The Sun wrote that Harry and Meghan "took a backseat" at the event.

Pictures did not show the couple's young children Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday and three-year-old brother Archie, with their parents shielding them from photographers.

While they were only semi-visible, Harry and Meghan were watching the parade in the same room as other senior royals not involved in the ceremony.

Those present included William's wife Kate Middleton and her three children as well as Harry and William's cousins Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of disgraced Prince Andrew.

Lilibet meeting?

Harry and Meghan are likely to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, their biographer Omid Scobie told reporters last week.

The Times reported that the queen could for the first time meet her great-grand-daughter Lilibet, whose name is her childhood nickname, on her first birthday.

Lilibet has never met the queen or her grandfather, Prince Charles, it wrote.