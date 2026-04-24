Hapag-Lloyd says one ship has crossed Strait of Hormuz

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FRANKFURT, April 24 - Container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said on Friday that one of its ships has crossed the Strait of Hormuz but did not have any information on the circumstances or timing.

Four out of initially six ships remain in the Gulf, after one ship's charter agreement expired, meaning it no longer belongs to the Hapag-Lloyd fleet, a spokesperson added.

The four Hapag ships remaining in the Gulf are staffed with 100 crew, who are well-supplied with food and water, he said.

Scores of tankers and other vessels remain stuck in the Gulf as the United States is struggling to keep control of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest shipping corridors.

The Iran war, launched by the U.S. and Israel on February 28, has been paused since a ceasefire on April 8.

The U.S. and Iran met in Pakistan in an attempt to end hostilities, but talks ended without agreement and a second round has yet to take place.

Tehran says it will not consider opening the strait until the U.S. lifts its blockade of Iran's shipping, which Washington imposed during the ceasefire and Tehran calls a violation of that truce.

This week, Iran flaunted its grip over the strait with a video of commandos in a speedboat storming a huge cargo ship. REUTERS