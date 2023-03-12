Hamburg gunman: Disturbed entrepreneur who penned apocalyptic book

HAMBURG - Details are emerging about the gunman who shot dead six Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany, painting a picture of a disturbed businessman who battled paranoia and penned an apocalypse-themed book.

Police identified the killer as Philipp F, a 35-year-old ex-member of the Christian group who targeted the congregation at a Hamburg meeting hall before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators are still seeking a motive for the attack on Thursday evening, which also left eight people wounded.

On Amazon, Philipp F was promoting his self-published book, The Truth About God, Jesus Christ And Satan, a mix of business management advice and fundamentalist prose.

It has now been removed from the site, but German media said it details his three-year “personal journey to hell” and describes a “higher heavenly government” with 101 million spiritual beings.

Philipp F says he was brought up in a strict evangelical family and reportedly had “prophetic dreams” in childhood.

The 292-page book presents the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine as divine punishments, and outlines fears of a third world war.

The writing expresses pro-Russian and misogynistic views, according to Der Spiegel newspaper.

Troubled businessman

The gunman’s professional website is packed with references to the Bible and Liverpool football club.

He backs the end of combustion engines and advocates for the “maximisation of happiness in the lives of humans and animals”.

It is full of prophecies, too – he foresees a “major shift in the architecture of the world we live in” and in the sky “where ghost people live”.

On his web page and LinkedIn account, Philipp F presented himself as a successful businessman.

He offered consulting and general management services for €250,000 (S$360,000) a day, justifying the princely sum with his self-professed ability to “generate added value of 2.5 million euros” for companies.

He also advertised his “holistic” approach encompassing “theology and law”.