Hamburg airport closed after armed person drives through gate, die Welt reports

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view ahead of the G20 summit shows the Helmut Schmidt Airport in Hamburg, Germany, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

FRANKFURT - An armed person drove a vehicle through a gate at Hamburg airport on Saturday, forcing staff to close the air hub, Die Welt reported.

The person shot a weapon twice in the air, Die Welt said, citing a police spokesperson.

The man's wife had previously contacted the police about a possible child abduction, the report said.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung separately reported that the breach occurred around 8 p.m. local time.

There may be two children in the car, Sueddeutsche reported, citing a police official. REUTERS

