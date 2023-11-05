Hamburg airport closed after armed person drives through gate, die Welt reports

FRANKFURT - An armed person drove a vehicle through a gate at Hamburg airport on Saturday, forcing staff to close the air hub, Die Welt reported.

The person shot a weapon twice in the air, Die Welt said, citing a police spokesperson.

The man's wife had previously contacted the police about a possible child abduction, the report said.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung separately reported that the breach occurred around 8 p.m. local time.

There may be two children in the car, Sueddeutsche reported, citing a police official. REUTERS