Hamas says Israel launched deadly strike on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital

GAZA/JERUSALEM – Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Nov 20 that Israeli forces had struck the Indonesian Hospital and killed at least 12 people, including patients, in the north of the war-torn Palestinian territory.

Dozens more were wounded, and around 700 people remained trapped inside the “besieged” medical centre, said Mr Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the ministry. Israel did not immediately comment.

Gaza braced itself for a further expansion of Israeli military operations on Nov 20, even as cautious hopes grew for a deal to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting.

The Israeli army said it was taking its fight against Hamas militants to “additional neighbourhoods” of the Gaza Strip, where an aerial and ground offensive has already killed at least 13,000 people, including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run government.

Like many other medical facilities in Gaza, the hospital, which was set up in 2016 with funding from Indonesian organisations, has ceased operations.

At the other end of Gaza, at least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

A first group of prematurely born babies evacuated from Gaza’s biggest hospital was taken to Egypt for treatment on Nov 20. More than two dozens babies were expected to cross, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and Egypt’s Al Qahera TV.

The newborns had been in north Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, where several other babies died amid a collapse in medical services partly caused by power cuts when fuel ran out.

The Israeli military issued a statement with a video of air strikes and troops going house to house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of fighters, without giving specific locations.

Amid continued fighting between Hamas militants and Israeli forces pressing an offensive, United States and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the Palestinian enclave was edging closer.

About 240 hostages were taken during a deadly cross-border rampage into Israel by Hamas militants on Oct 7, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out the Islamist movement after several inconclusive wars since 2007. Around 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas assault, the deadliest day in Israel’s 75-year history.

Israeli tanks and troops stormed into Gaza late in October and have since seized wide areas of the north and north-west, and east around Gaza City, the Israeli military said.