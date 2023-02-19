Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night: He helps defend skies over Ukraine

KYIV - A hairdresser by day and a “drone hunter” by night, Mr Oleksandr Shamshur, 41, is among tens of thousands of volunteers helping to defend the skies over Ukraine against Russian attacks.

As the first-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, Ukraine is becoming increasingly adept at shooting down Russian missiles and drones fired at cities far from the front lines, and Mr Shamshur takes pride in his role.

Members of his Territorial Defence unit, including a lawyer and a businessman, respond to air raid alerts in and around the capital Kyiv by seeking to down Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones with a restored World War II machine gun.

“I am a very happy person. Why? Because I am defending my country, I am defending our Ukrainian people,” Mr Shamshur said as he combed the capital’s moonlit skyline using a thermal camera with a range finder from his position on a rooftop.

Nearby, a fellow fighter was adjusting the green barrels of a Soviet-made Maxim machine gun.

“But at the same time, I can come to the beauty salon and work with the people, do the work I know, cut hair and talk to clients,” said Mr Shamshur.

He said it never occurred to him as a civilian to “run away and hide somewhere” when tens of thousands of Russian armoured forces stormed into a stunned Ukraine last winter and began bombarding Kyiv and other cities.

“With the enemy at the doorstep, I had to do something, I had to act in defence,” he said.

During the night of Dec 29 and 30, Mr Shamshur said his rooftop unit shot down two drones over Kyiv. His team has also passed on the skills it has learnt to other units.