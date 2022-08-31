Hailstones kill toddler in Spain

A person holding a hailstone during a hailstorm in Girona, Spain, on Aug 30, 2022. The girl was killed when a hailstone hit her on the head. PHOTO: REUTERS
MADRID (AFP) - A 20-month-old girl died after being hit by a hailstone during an intense storm in north-eastern Spain, local officials said on Wednesday.

The hailstone "fell on her head" and "she did not survive", Ms Carme Vall, a city councillor in the Catalan town of La Bisbal de l'Emporda, told radio RAC1.

"The hail only fell for 10 minutes, but it was 10 minutes of terror," she said, adding that the hailstones that had fallen in the area were up to 11cm wide.

"Only hailstones were falling, hardly any rain."

The toddler was rushed to the Josep Trueta Hospital in the nearby city of Girona but died overnight from her injuries, the hospital said in a statement.

Catalonia's weather office said the hailstones that fell in the area near Spain's border with France were the largest in 20 years.

Images broadcast on Spanish television showed several cars with shattered windshields or dents in their roofs from the hailstones.

The stained glass windows of the town's church were also shattered by the impact of the hailstones, photos released by the town hall showed.

