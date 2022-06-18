Hackers crash Internet as 'Russian Davos' adjusts to new reality under sanctions

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Hackers on Friday (June 17) delayed the start of President Vladimir Putin's speech to Russia's flagship economic forum, shorn of strong Western participation as Russia adjusts to the "new reality" of life under Western sanctions.

State companies made a point of publicly signing deals and many firms had stalls with floor-to-ceiling display screens and glamorous attendants at the 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which aims to rival the Davos World Economic Forum.

But the Western investors and investment bankers who had turned up in previous years were conspicuously absent.

"New business from the Italian side is just frozen," Italian businessman Vincenzo Trani told Reuters on the sidelines of a session titled "Western investors in Russia: new realities".

"New investment is just impossible and people are not increasing investments."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a denial of service attack, which works by flooding servers with bogus traffic, had struck the forum's accreditation and admission systems. He did not apportion blame but the situation in Ukraine loomed large.

As Russian forces moved into Ukraine on Feb 24, Kyiv called on "hacktivists" to help. There was no immediate response from Ukraine to what is known as a "distributed denial of service", a basic form of digital disruption that has been used heavily by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Internet connectivity and speeds suffered at the forum, and Putin's speech, in which he accused the West of trying to crush his country with an economic "blitzkrieg", was delayed by a little over 100 minutes.

Western sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine combined with related supply chain issues have starkly altered Russia's export-import dynamics, with the country now looking to the likes of China and India and turning away from the West.

Key banks have lost access to the global payments system Swift, Western brands are shunning the country and selling up in a hurry, writing off billions of dollars in assets - and the European Union has promised an embargo on Russian oil.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko lamented Russia's backwardness in technology, and said the "painful process" of Russia switching to its own technology was under way.

"You are competing with global companies that have overtaken you by whole generations," he told an audience of Russian business representatives.

Outlook gloomy

The CEO of Russia's top lender Sberbank summed up the situation with grim irony.

"They say all is well with business in Russia, there are just small problems: there is no one to buy from and no one to sell too, it's impossible to pay and impossible to supply," German Gref said on Friday.

"This is a joke, but it reflects reality."