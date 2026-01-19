Gunman kills one, wounds six others in Czech town hall before killing self

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PRAGUE, Jan 19 - A shooting at a Czech town hall left one person dead and at least six others, including three police officers, wounded on Monday, authorities said, adding that the gunman had also killed himself.

Police said they had secured the building in Chribska, 110 km (70 miles) north of Prague.

"Currently, nothing suggests any terrorist or extremist motive. Nor is it a politically or religiously motivated attack—everything points to a relationship-based motive," police said on X.

CTK news agency cited the region's police director as saying the attacker had shot himself and that the town's mayor was among the injured.

At least one woman was seriously wounded, police said.

Psychologists had been sent to the scene to help those affected, the police said. REUTERS