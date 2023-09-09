Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II

BALLATER, United Kingdom - Ceremonial gun salutes rang out across the UK on Friday to mark the accession of King Charles III, as he paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

A 41-gun accession salute thundered across London’s Hyde Park, followed by a 62-gun salute from the Tower of London, a historic royal palace on the banks of the River Thames.

Guns were also fired from Edinburgh Castle in the Scottish capital, Cardiff Castle in Wales and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Commemorations of the queen’s death were low key, with the king – who is at his sprawling Scottish Highland estate of Balmoral – not expected at any official engagement.

In a short statement, the 74-year-old British head of state recalled the “great affection” for his mother, her life and public service.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added.

He and wife Camilla attended Crathie Kirk, the late monarch’s place of worship near Balmoral, for private prayers and a moment of reflection.

Church of Scotland minister Kenneth Mackenzie said afterwards that the service was “a simple reflective time”.

“We were able to give thanks for the life of the queen and recognise the poignancy of this day for his family and this community, as well as the nation and Commonwealth,” he added.

‘Sad day’

Charles, dressed in a red tartan kilt, talked to well-wishers outside the church after the event.

“I saw the funeral procession go past last year, it’s a sad day for everyone,” Mr Ross Nichol, a 22-year-old student from nearby Ballater, told AFP.

“She did a lot of good things and she had a standing in the world,” added German tourist Nicole Hoppe.

“We feel a little bit sad and sentimental for her.”