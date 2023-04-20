Gucci raided in EU antitrust probe

PARIS - EU investigators have searched Gucci’s offices in Italy as part of a probe into suspected anticompetitive practices, the fashion house’s parent company Kering and the European Commission said Wednesday.

Kering said it “is fully cooperating with the Commission in the context of this investigation”, adding that the inspections had begun on Tuesday.

The European Commission said Tuesday that its teams had carried out unannounced inspections “at the premises of companies active in the fashion industry in several member states”.

It did not say which companies investigators – joined by competition authorities of each member state involved – had raided, nor which countries were concerned.

The European Commission, which runs the EU’s powerful antitrust authority, is looking into allegations the companies had violated the bloc’s competition rules.

If a company raided is found guilty of antitrust violations, it risks large fines but can be granted immunity if it cooperates with the commission and amends its behaviour.

The world’s second largest luxury group, Kering also includes fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. AFP