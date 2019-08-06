Greta Thunberg on climate change: 'People aren't evil, they're just not aware'

LAUSANNE (REUTERS) - A youth climate summit has kicked off in Lausanne, where teen activist Greta Thunberg started by saying we are 'only just scratching the surface' on action against climate change.

The Swedish teen activist attended the opening of the "SMILE for Future" youth climate summit in Lausanne on Monday (August 5) along with other young activists from various European countries, part of the "Fridays for Future" movement.

The summit is due to be attended by 450 participants from 37 European countries and will host conferences and discussions in the stated aim of elaborating a global strategy of cooperation to fight climate change.

Meanwhile, a UN-backed panel of climate experts, the The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, gathered in Geneva for a five-day session and is expected to approve a special report on land, climate and food security and to elaborate recommendations for governments and policymakers.