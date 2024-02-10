Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins banned French anti-motorway protest

SAIX, France - Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Feb 10 joined a banned anti-motorway protest where police had fired tear gas and made arrests the previous day.

Ms Thunberg came as part of a delegation of French, Belgian, Swedish and Spanish activists to the site near the southwestern city of Toulouse.

“We are here to stand in solidarity with the people who are resisting this project and this madness,” Ms Thunberg told reporters, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of projects are not unique to France but are happening all over the world and are a symptom of a global crisis,” she said.

A global figure in the fight against climate change, Ms Thunberg has been fined by one Swedish court for her direct-action protests there.

But she saw another case against her thrown out by an English court last week.

French authorities had banned the gathering in Saix, where a new motorway is planned, because of “risks of serious harm to public order”.

But protest organisers Cabanade had gone ahead with the protest and on Feb 9, French police fired tear gas and made arrests at the site.

The organisers had hoped for a big turnout on Feb 10, but only about a hundred showed up under a steady rain.