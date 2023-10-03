Greenland women demand compensation for forced contraception

COPENHAGEN - A group of 67 women from Greenland on Monday filed claims for compensation from the Danish government for being fitted with intrauterine devices (IUDs) without their consent decades ago.

Many of the women were only teenagers when they received coils or IUDs under a programme, discretely organised by Denmark, set up to limit birth rates in the Arctic territory.

While it ceased to be a colony in 1953, Greenland remained under Copenhagen’s control.

The plaintiffs are claiming 300,000 kroner (S$38,055) each.

A series of podcasts based on national archives and published in the spring of 2022 by Danish broadcaster DR revealed the scale of the campaign as Denmark and Greenland are re-examining their past relationship.

The world’s largest island – located in the Arctic some 2,500 kilometres from Denmark – has its own flag, language, culture, institutions and prime minister.

Since the 2009 Self-Government Act, only currency, the justice system and foreign and security affairs fall under Denmark’s authority.

But it relies heavily on a Danish grant, which makes up a quarter of its GDP and more than half its public budget.

Launched last year, a commission examining grievances against the Danish state is due to publish its findings in 2025, but the complainants want recompense before then.

“We don’t want to wait for the results of the enquiry,” psychologist Naja Lyberth, who initiated the compensation claim, told AFP.

“We are getting older, the oldest of us, who had IUDs inserted in the 1960s, were born in the 1940s and are approaching 80,” she explained.

“We want to act now,” Lyberth stressed.