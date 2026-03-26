Greenland independence party wins seat in Danish parliament at key moment

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COPENHAGEN, March 25 - Greenland's Naleraq party, which advocates swift independence from Denmark, won its first seat in the Danish general election, sending a critic of the Copenhagen-Nuuk union to parliament at one of the most crucial moments in the kingdom's history.

The result, which comes amid heightened international interest in Greenland following U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to control the Arctic island, saw Naleraq secure 24.6% of Tuesday's vote, a sharp increase from 12.2% in the 2022 election.

"It is a very clear signal that the status quo is not acceptable," Qarsoq Hoegh-Dam, who won Naleraq's seat, told Reuters, pledging to work to ensure that Greenland is heard in all matters concerning it.

Trump's ambitions have drawn sharp focus on the island of 57,000 people, exposing longstanding questions about the level of Danish investment in defence, infrastructure and economic development.

The outcome ensured representation for Naleraq in the 179-seat Danish parliament, where two seats are reserved for Greenland and two for the Faroe Islands.

While Greenland's governing coalition, led by Demokraatit, advocates a pragmatic, long-term path toward independence with Denmark as a key partner, Naleraq is pushing for a swift separation, sharpening a divide that analysts say Washington could seek to make use of.

GREENLAND-DENMARK RELATIONS

Hoegh-Dam, receiving the highest number of personal votes in Greenland, said he stood firm on his party's opposition to military infrastructure in Greenlandic towns as he argued that defence installations in civilian areas could turn them into targets.

Arctic affairs commentator Martin Breum said that although Hoegh-Dam's victory sent a signal that "Greenlanders continue to want changes in their cooperation with Denmark", Naleraq's pro-independence stance does not necessarily reflect the Greenlandic government's official position.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who took office last year, has sought to strengthen ties with Denmark in response to the crisis, saying in January he would choose Copenhagen over Washington.

The second Greenlandic seat was claimed by Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), which became the largest party, with Greenland's current Mineral Resources and Business Minister Naaja Nathanielsen set to occupy the position. She did not reply to requests for comment.

Siumut, a major coalition party, recently withdrew from Greenland's government, weakening its ability to present a united front against external pressures, but Breum said the close alliance between Greenland and Denmark during the U.S. controversy remains unchanged despite the election result. REUTERS