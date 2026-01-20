Straitstimes.com header logo

Greenland crisis shows time for flattering Trump is over, former NATO boss says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Prime Minister of Denmark and former NATO secretary-general, speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

Former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen is proposing a three-point plan to defuse the crisis over Greenland.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

BRUSSELS – The time for flattering US President Donald Trump is over, and Europe should hit back hard economically

if the US imposes tariffs on NATO allies

that sent troops to Greenland, ex-NATO boss and former Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Jan 20.

Mr Rasmussen said Mr Trump’s insistence that Greenland – a semi-autonomous Danish territory – should become part of the United States represented the biggest challenge to NATO since its establishment in 1949.

“It’s really the future of NATO that is at stake,” said Mr Rasmussen, who offers a unique perspective on the crisis as a former leader of both Denmark – from 2001 to 2009 – and NATO, where he served as secretary-general from 2009 to 2014.

“The time for flattering is over. It doesn’t work. The fact is Mr Trump only respects force and strength – and unity. That’s exactly what Europe should demonstrate right now,” he told Reuters from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mr Rasmussen said he was not criticising leaders such as current NATO boss Mark Rutte, who has lavished praise on Mr Trump. But he said it was time for a new approach from Europe.

He said the European Union’s Anti-Coercion Instrument – the so-called bazooka that confers broad powers to retaliate against economic pressure – should be on the table after Mr Trump threatened tariffs on eight European nations unless the US is allowed to buy Greenland.

Mr Trump says US ownership of Greenland

is vital for national security

.

He told Norway’s prime minister on Jan 18, in an exchange of text messages, he had “done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States”.

Mr Rasmussen proposed a three-point plan to defuse the crisis. It includes an update of a 1951 agreement between the US and Denmark that allows US forces and military bases on Greenland to include a strengthened NATO presence there.

It also includes an investment pact to help US and European firms extract minerals in Greenland and “a stabilisation and resilience compact” to prevent Chinese and Russian investments in critical sectors there, he said.

Mr Rasmussen said he had not presented the plan to Danish or other government officials but would discuss it with delegates in Davos.

“I hope that an infusion of something concrete could bring this whole discussion into a more constructive phase,” he said. REUTERS

More on this topic
EU vows unflinching, proportional response to Trump’s Greenland gambit
Trump, sharing leaked texts and AI mock-ups, vows ‘no going back’ on Greenland
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.