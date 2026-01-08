Greenland belongs to its people and has full EU support, EU’s Costa says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NICOSIA, Jan 7 - The European Union will support Greenland and Denmark when needed and will not accept violations of international law no matter where they occur, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday.

"On Greenland, allow me to be clear: Greenland belongs to its people. Nothing can be decided about Denmark and about Greenland without Denmark, or without Greenland," Costa said in a speech marking the assumption by Cyprus of the rotating presidency of the EU.

"They have the full support and solidarity of the European Union," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeated in recent days that he wants to gain control of Greenland, as he argues the island is key for U.S. military strategy and claims Denmark has not done enough to protect it.

Costa said Cyprus was taking the helm of the EU Council at a time when the international rules-based order was under attack, and urged EU member states to stand up against these developments.

"The European Union cannot accept violations of international law - whether in Cyprus, Latin America, Greenland, Ukraine or Gaza," Costa said.

"Europe will remain a firm and unwavering champion of international law and multilateralism." REUTERS