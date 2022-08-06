Green activists disrupt UK PM hopeful Liz Truss at hustings

LONDON (AFP) - Activists angered by global warming and the cost of living crisis on Friday (Aug 5) interrupted a speech by Liz Truss, the favourite to become the UK's next Conservative prime minister.

Shouting protesters briefly interrupted Truss, currently foreign minister, at a hustings in the southern seaside town of Eastbourne.

Neither she nor her rival Rishi Sunak has made global warming a campaign focus.

An online live feed of the hustings on the Conservative Party website was briefly turned off due to the protest.

Sky News reported that the five activists were from a group called Green New Deal Rising and shouted slogans including "Shame on you!"

One ejected activist, Fatima Ibrahim, told Sky News that the protesters are "angry young people".

She said the activists "are tired of candidates who avoid the real crisis and the only answer they give is tax breaks to their rich mates and the likes of BP and Shell while the rest of us are told to tighten our belts".

The group with more than 28,000 followers on Twitter says that it is a "movement of young people fighting to stop the climate crisis".

It tweeted later that its activists confronted Truss over "her shameful role in the cost of living crisis".

"Millions will face huge energy bills this winter, while her Government backs climate wreckers like BP & Shell making BILLIONS," the group said.