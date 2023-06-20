Greek shipwreck tragedy death toll rises to 81, suspects detained

MALAKASA, Greece - The suspected smugglers of scores of migrants who drowned in a Mediterranean Sea shipwreck last week are expected to face manslaughter charges in a Greek court this week, while Pakistan detained a dozen suspects over the disaster.

Greece recovered three more bodies on Monday, bringing the confirmed toll to 81.

The fishing boat, packed with hundreds of migrants, sank off Greece’s south-western coast last week.

The journey started in Libya and was supposed to end in Italy.

Only 104 people are known to have survived.

Lawyers for nine suspected smugglers held by Greece, all from Egypt, sought and were granted a postponement of their arraignment hearing to Tuesday morning, the semi-official Athens News Agency said.

One of the lawyers said his client denied he was a smuggler, saying he was instead a victim who had paid to be taken to Italy.

“He left his country looking for a better life in Europe because of economic difficulties,” said the lawyer, Athanasios Iliopoulos.

Greece was still scouring the sea on Monday, though the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

The boat sank in some of the deepest waters of the Mediterranean.

The victims are thought to be from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt. Hundreds more are feared dead.

Greece has come under increasing scrutiny over its response to the disaster, which occurred even though the boat had been shadowed by its coast guard for several hours.