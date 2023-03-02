Greek rescuers comb through train crash wreckage as hopes fade

LARISSA, Greece – Rescuers resumed a search on Thursday for survivors of Greece’s deadliest train crash, combing through the buckled and crushed remains of carriages that derailed and then caught fire in a disaster that killed at least 42 people.

The high-speed passenger train with more than 350 people on board crashed head on with a freight train near the city of Larissa late on Tuesday, and temperatures in one carriage had risen to 1,300 deg C after it caught fire.

“The most difficult moment is this one, where instead of saving lives we have to recover bodies,” 40-year old rescuer Konstantinos Imanimidis told Reuters on the site of the crash.

“Temperatures of 1,200 deg C and more in the carriages cannot allow for anyone to remain alive.”

Many of the passengers had to kick through windows to escape the flames.

To identify some of the victims, relatives had to give DNA samples at a hospital in Larissa.

Many of the victims were university students returning home after a long holiday weekend, and officials said the death toll was expected to rise further. Scores were injured.

“It’s a difficult operation... we need to move meticulously, inch by inch, to reach and deliver all the people to their relatives,” fire brigade spokesman Giannis Artopios told state broadcaster ERT.

As Greece sought to process a tragedy that its Prime Minister blamed on human error, railway workers nationwide walked off the job on Thursday, bringing trains across the country to a standstill, saying successive governments had ignored repeated demands to improve safety standards.

The station master of Larissa train station was arrested on Wednesday as the authorities probed the circumstances that led to the passenger train, en route to the northern city of Thessaloniki, colliding with another train carrying shipping containers coming in the opposite direction on the same track.

He was expected to appear before a local magistrate on Thursday.

In a televised address on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had earlier visited the site of the crash, said that evidence pointed to a human error.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou was expected to update the media at around midday on Thursday.

Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis had earlier resigned, saying he was taking responsibility for the state’s longstanding failures to fix a railway system he said “was not fit for the 21st century”.