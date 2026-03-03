Greek police detain man on suspicion of spying on naval base in Crete

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ATHENS, March 2 - Greek police have detained a 36-year-old man on suspicion of spying on a naval base on the island of Crete, a strategic facility for the United States in the eastern Mediterranean, police officials said on Monday.

The man was detained at Athens’ airport on information by the country’s intelligence service.

Souda Bay in Crete is home to military facilities for Greece, the U.S. and the NATO military alliance, and recently, the U.S. aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had visited the base for resupply.

Greek authorities have launched an investigation into the case, the police officials said, adding that digital evidence, including photographs, was being examined.

The man, who was staying at a hotel near Souda last month, has not yet made any statement on the accusations, one of the officials said.

In June, Greek police arrested another man on suspicion of espionage, an Azeri national who had also been staying for days at a hotel near the naval and air force base in western Crete, which has tightened security since Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. REUTERS