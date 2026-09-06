Greek PM rules out snap elections after unveiling tax cuts, wage hikes

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers an annual economic policy speech, at the International Fair of Thessaloniki, in Thessaloniki, Greece, September 5, 2026. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ATHENS, Sept 6 - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out snap elections on Sunday a day after announcing a string of tax cuts and wage hikes, as he seeks to recover lost ground in opinion polls ahead of a general election due next year.

His centre-right government, which was re-elected with 40.5% of the vote in 2023 promising to increase incomes, remains ahead in opinion polls but support has slipped to below 30% amid a protracted cost-of-living crisis and allegations of corruption.

"Elections will be held in spring 2027," he said during a press briefing on Sunday, dismissing media speculation about snap elections this year. He added that he believed his party could still secure an outright majority and win a third consecutive four-year term.

On Saturday, Mitsotakis announced income tax breaks and wage hikes worth €3.5 billion ($4.06 billion), equivalent to 1.5% of GDP, to be rolled out over the next four years. He also pledged to cut unemployment to 6% and reduce public debt to below 110% of GDP by 2030.

The measures include an annual bonus of €400 for pensioners and €500 for public servants, a zero tax rate on annual incomes of up to €20,000 for farmers and families with three children, and a gradual reduction in advance tax payments for the self-employed and businesses to 50%.

After a financial crisis in 2009 that triggered fears Greece would crash out of the euro zone, the country is now one of the best-performing in Europe.

Greece's economy is expanding at an annual rate of 2%, outpacing the euro zone average. It expects a primary surplus of about 4% this year, double what was initially expected, giving fiscal space to fund the new measures. REUTERS