Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi

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ATHENS, Sept 24 - An air defence system operated by Greek military personnel in Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile and a drone on Thursday in the wider Yanbu region, home to major oil refining facilities, Greek security sources told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi civil defence issued alerts warning of potential danger in the holy city of Mecca, the northwestern area of Tabuk, the Red Sea areas of Jeddah and Yanbu, and the southern area of Taif.

"Both were shot down," one of the sources said, adding that the Greek Patriot system launched two missiles but not giving details on the origin of the drone and the ballistic missile.

A second source confirmed the information.

It was the fifth time the Greek-operated system has been used in combat since the US and Israel launched their war with Iran at the end of February, underscoring the widening military role of European allies in defending Gulf energy infrastructure.

Since 2021, Greece has deployed a US-made Patriot air defence battery operated by Greek personnel in Saudi Arabia, under an agreement to help protect the kingdom's energy facilities. REUTERS