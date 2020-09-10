Greek minister says Moria camp fire started by asylum-seekers

An asylum seeker takes a shower among debris in the Moria refugees camp Sept 9, 2020.
An asylum seeker takes a shower among debris in the Moria refugees camp Sept 9, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
ILE DE LESBOS, GREECE (AFP) - Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday (Sept 9) that a fire that devastated the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos was started by asylum-seekers, but did not confirm if it was a deliberate act of arson.

"Many fires broke out in the camp overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday... the incidents in Moria began with the asylum-seekers because of the quarantine imposed" after 35 cases of coronavirus were detected in the camp, Mr Mitarachi said, adding that no one was seriously hurt in the blaze.

