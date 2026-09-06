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Greek military aircraft crashes during air show, pilots killed

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Smoke rising after a Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show at Tanagra air base north of Athens on Sept 5.

Smoke rising after a Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show at Tanagra air base north of Athens on Sept 5.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ATHENS – An F-4 Phantom military aircraft crashed on Sept 5 at a base outside Athens during an air show, killing the two pilots, Greek news agency ANA reported.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear, but the pilots did not eject from the aircraft, local media said.

The aircraft had just taken off when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed, said a journalist from public broadcaster ERT who was at the scene.

There was an explosion immediately after the crash, which happened before thousands of visitors watching the annual Athens Flying Week.

Several firefighting aircraft were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze caused by the crash, ERT reported.

The air show was cancelled and Defence Minister Nikos Dendias called off a trip to Thessaloniki’s International Fair to visit the scene of the accident. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.