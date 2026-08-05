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Greek man freezes dead father to continue cashing pension

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ATHENS – A Greek man has been arrested for having kept his dead father in a freezer for 2½ years to keep collecting his pension, media reported on Aug 5.

The 55-year-old was arrested in Mystras in the Peloponnese and told police his dad, who would be 90 now, had died of natural causes, the Ana news agency reported.

Initially, the man had told investigators that his father had gone to live in Athens.

But police discovered the body in a freezer in the basement of a former hotel that had been turned into housing. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.