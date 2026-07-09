Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured

A Canadair firefighting plane drops water at a burning recycling factory in Oreokastro, on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 5, 2026. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ATHENS, July 9 - Greek firefighters on Thursday were battling a fire which broke out at a business premises some 15 km (9 miles) northwest of Athens, seriously wounding at least two people, the fire brigade said.

About 75 firefighters assisted by 20 engines, vehicles and a helicopter had been deployed at the site, tackling the blaze which broke out early in the morning, sending a plume of black smoke into the sky.

One severely injured man has been rescued, the fire brigade said. Earlier, another man who suffered serious burns was taken to hospital.

Public broadcaster ERT said that four more people were being treated for injuries.

Authorities have urged people to vacate the area. The fire brigade said a fuel truck was inside the business premises, but one fire brigade official said it was most likely empty. REUTERS