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Greek F-4 crashes during an air show near Athens

Smoke rising following the crash of a Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet during the Athens Flying Week air show in Tanagra, Greece, on Sept 5.

ATHENS – A Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Sept 5 during an air show at Tanagra airport, near Athens, a Greek Air Force official told Reuters.

Video footage from public broadcaster ERT, which first reported the crash, showed a column of black smoke rising a few hundred metres from spectators watching the air show. Two helicopters were battling the fire on the spot.

The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether anyone in the crowd had been injured, the official said.

“A search and rescue operation is under way,” the official added.

Loudspeakers at the airbase were urging people to leave the area, according to ERT. REUTERS