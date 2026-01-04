Greek airports halt flights due to radio frequency issues

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ATHENS – Airports across Greece suspended arrivals and departures on Jan 4 after unspecified issues affecting radio frequencies, Greek state TV and the country’s aviation authority said.

The authorities said they were investigating the cause. Some overflights using the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) were being serviced but restrictions were in place on airport operations for safety reasons, Greece’s civil aviation authority said.

Flight trackers showed Greek airspace was largely empty.

State broadcaster ERT said airport arrivals and departures were suspended at 9am local time, reporting from a departures terminal at Athens’s Eleftherios Venizelos airport crowded with travellers.

The broadcaster said flights were being diverted to neighbouring countries.

In Israel, an airports authority spokesperson said Greek airspace had been closed until 4pm, advising travellers to expect delays in arrivals and departures. REUTERS