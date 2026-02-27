Greece's ex-finance minister Varoufakis charged over use of dance drug ecstasy decades ago

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Leader of MeRA25 party Yanis Varoufakis takes part in a televised debate at the headquarters of the state broadcaster ERT, in Athens, Greece, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis/File Photo

ATHENS, Feb 26 - Greece's former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, a self-declared "erratic" Marxist, has been charged with promoting drug use after he publicly admitted to having popped an ecstasy pill nearly four decades ago, his party said.

The economics professor, who infuriated euro zone partners with his unconventional style and lectures during bailout negotiations at the peak of Greece's debt crisis in 2015, said he had once tried ecstasy or MDMA - a drug commonly associated with dance parties and raves - in Australia in 1989.

"It was a terrific experience until the days after," he said during the podcast "3026: Human Algorithm", adding that he was able to dance for hours but then suffered migraines.

He also said he had smoked marijuana in the past.

Varoufakis, now secretary of the small leftist party Mera25, is due to appear in court in December.

Reuters could not immediately reach the 64-year-old for comment.

His party issued a statement accusing Greece's conservative government of seeking to silence Varoufakis through the courts.

"The idea of a political party leader standing trial for referring to his experience with substances many decades ago is not a random and innocent blunder," Mera25 said.

"We will not remain silent. Neither about the provocative manipulation of the judiciary nor about the major problem of addiction." REUTERS