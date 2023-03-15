Greece to restart railways from March 22 in phases

ATHENS – Greek railways will gradually resume services starting from March 22 following the worst accident in the country’s history.

Services were stopped after a Feb 28 train crash that killed 57 people, with the government pledging to reopen the network once it was possible to introduce extra safety measures.

The key line between capital Athens and second-largest city Thessaloniki will begin operating again on April 1, Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Tuesday.

A stretch of that line in the Tempe valley of central Greece was the site of the collision between a passenger train and a freight train.

Citizens took to the streets last week in the biggest protest in a decade, demanding that the government gets to the bottom of the accident and ensures further lives will not be lost.

A new broad strike is scheduled for March 16, with workers from various professions expected to walk off their jobs, including those in airports. Some flights have already been cancelled.

Two polls since the accident hint at a possible dent in Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ support among voters amid questions over the state’s ability to run and upgrade the rail network. Support for main opposition parties also fell.

The rail network will be fully inspected before the first trains depart while extra security measures will be implemented before the completion of upgrade projects – such as reducing speed on some sections of track and increasing the number of workers on suburban and intercity trains.

Resuming rail services is important to regain public confidence and transfer goods to neighbouring countries, Mr Gerapetritis said. BLOOMBERG