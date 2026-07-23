Greece to buy €3.5 billion air defence system from Israel, sources say

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ATHENS, July 223 - Greece's security council, KYSEA, is expected to give its final approval on Thursday for the purchase of a multi-layer air defence system from Israel, worth up to €3.5 billion ($4 billion), and several types of drones, two sources told Reuters.

KYSEA gave its initial approval earlier this year and is expected to approve the procurement contracts, an official with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Greece wants to build a multi-layer anti-ballistic, anti-aircraft and anti-drone system, called "Achilles Shield". Israeli radars and missiles from Rafael and IAI will form the core of the system.

The Greek government has said it plans to spend about €28 billion by 2036 to modernize its armed forces, including buying up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and frigates from France and Italy.

Greece spends nearly 3.5% of gross domestic product on defence, a higher proportion than many fellow NATO countries, due to its long-standing dispute with Turkey.

With strong economic and diplomatic ties, Greece and Israel operate an air training centre on Greek territory, hold joint military annual drills and cooperate on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity.

Greece last year approved the purchase of 36 Israeli-made rocket artillery systems for about €650 million.

"KYSEA will also approve the purchase of drones from U.S. and Israel," said the official.

A second official confirmed the information on the defence system from Israel and the purchase of drones.

Greece currently uses U.S. Patriot and old Russian S-300 systems to protect its airspace. REUTERS